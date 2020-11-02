“But I will sing of your power; Yes, I will sing aloud of your mercy in the morning; for you have been my defense and refuge in the day of my trouble. To you, O my strength, I will sing praises; for God is my defense, my God of mercy.” (Psalm 59:16-17).

We praise you, Lord, for being our strength when we trust in you. Amen

