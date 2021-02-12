“Why are you cast down, O my soul? And why are you disquieted within me? Hope in God; for I shall yet praise him, the help of my countenance and my God.” (Psalm 43:5)

Lord, we need not worry when we know you are sovereign and in control. Thank you for being our daily strength! Amen.

For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com

Load comments