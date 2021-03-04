“We have thought, O God, on your loving kindness...according to your name, O God, so is your praise to the ends of the earth; your right hand is full of righteousness.” (Psalm 48:9-10)
Thank you Lord, for your loving care for us. Your mercies to us are new every morning. Amen
For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.