“I waited patiently for the Lord; and he inclined to me, and heard my cry. He has put a new song in my mouth. Praise to our God; many will see it, and will trust in the Lord.” (Psalm 40:1,3)
Thank You Lord for hearing me, and giving me reason to praise you. I pray many will place their trust in you. Amen
