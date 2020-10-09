“I waited patiently for the Lord; and he inclined to me, and heard my cry. He has put a new song in my mouth. Praise to our God; many will see it, and will trust in the Lord.” (Psalm 40:1,3)

Thank You Lord for hearing me, and giving me reason to praise you. I pray many will place their trust in you. Amen

