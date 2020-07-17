“Happy is he who has the God of Jacob for his help, whose hope is in the Lord his God, who made heaven and earth, the sea, and all that is in them; who keeps truth forever” (Psalm 146:5-6)
We thank you, Lord, for giving us hope. You are trustworthy and lead us on the right path when we seek You. Amen
For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com
