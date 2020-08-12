“Sing praises to the Lord, who dwells in Zion! Declare his deeds among the people. He does not forget the cry of the humble.” (Psalm 9:11, 12b).

We worship you, Lord, in song and declare your goodness to us. Thank you that you do not forget our cry when we humble ourselves before you. Amen

