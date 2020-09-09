Give ear to my prayer, O God, and do not hide yourself from my supplication. Attend to me, and hear me; Ps. 55:1-2b
Thank you, Lord, that you desire to hear our daily prayers. We have confidence in you to listen and reply. Lead us each day as we seek your will for our lives. Amen
For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com
