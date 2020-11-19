“Do not be deceived, my beloved brethren. Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, and comes down from the father of lights, with whom there is no variation or shadow of turning.” (James 1:16-17)
Lord, you are changeless and gracious to us. May we never take your gifts for granted! Amen
For more devotions go to:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.