“Blessed is the man/woman who does not walk in the counsel of the wicked or stand in the way of sinners or sit in the seat of mockers. But his delight is in the law of the Lord, and on his law he meditates day and night.” (Psalm 1:1-2)

Lord, help us keep your word as our delight and meditate on it as it is our guide each day. Amen

For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com

