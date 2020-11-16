“Give ear to my words, O Lord, consider my meditation. Give heed to the voice of my cry, my King and my God, for to you I will pray.” (Psalm 5:1,2)

Lord, daily we cry to you in prayer and you are never too busy. Thank you that you are always there to offer comfort & peace in you! Amen

For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com

