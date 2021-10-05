“Blessed are those who dwell in your house; they will still be praising you. Blessed is the man who strength is in you, whose heart is set on pilgrimage.” (Psalm 84:4-5)

Lord, you are worthy of our praise. Thank you for our daily strength in you as we seek you! Amen

