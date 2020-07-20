“I have learned in whatever state I am, to be content: I know how to be abased, and to abound. Everywhere and in all things I have learned both to be full and hungry, both to abound and suffer need. I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” (Philippians 4:11-13)

Thank you, Lord, for being my sufficiency! Amen

For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com

