Watertown, WI (53094)

Today

Sunshine and a few clouds. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. High near 90F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms...some strong, especially early. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 67F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.