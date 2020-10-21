“The words of a wise man’s mouth are gracious, but the lips of a fool shall swallow him up; the words of his mouth begin with foolishness, and the end of his talk is raving madness.” (Ecclesiastes 10:12-13)

Lord, help me to be gracious when I speak so I that reflect You at all times. Amen

For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com

