“The words of a wise man’s mouth are gracious, but the lips of a fool shall swallow him up; the words of his mouth begin with foolishness, and the end of his talk is raving madness.” (Ecclesiastes 10:12-13)
Lord, help me to be gracious when I speak so I that reflect You at all times. Amen
