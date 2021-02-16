“Be still, and know that I am God; I will be exalted among the nations, I will be exalted in the earth! The Lord of hosts is with us: The God of Jacob is our refuge.” (Psalm 46:10-11)

Lord, with things uncertain in our world, we thank you that you are our refuge and give you praise. Amen.

For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com

