“All the earth shall worship you and sing praises to you; they shall sing praises to your name. Come and see the works of God; He is awesome in his doing toward the sons of men.” (Psalm 66:4-5)

Lord, when things seem chaotic we can forget you are worthy to be praised. You have been merciful to us in your creation. Amen

For more devotions go to:

https://abbeyjahath.com

Recommended for you

Load comments