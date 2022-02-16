“If you are reproached for the name of Christ, blessed are you, for the spirit of glory and of God rests upon you. On their part he is blasphemed, but on your part he is glorified.” (1 Peter 4:14)

Thank you, Lord, that you will give us the strength to endure so that You are exalted. Amen

For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com

