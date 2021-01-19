“This is what God commanded them, saying ‘obey my voice, and I will be your God, and you shall be my people. And walk in all the ways that I have commanded you, that it may be well with you.’” (Jeremiah 7:23)
Lord, help us to listen to your voice through your word that it may be well with us. Amen
