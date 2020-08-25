“I will greatly rejoice in the Lord, my soul shall be joyful in my God; for he has clothed me with the garments of salvation, he has covered me with the robe of righteousness…” (Isaiah 61:10a&b)
Lord, this Old Testament truth gives me joy when I receive your gift of salvation and make you Lord of my life. Thank you!
For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com
