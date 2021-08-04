“Most men will proclaim each is own goodness, but who can find a faithful man? The righteous man walks in his integrity; his children are blessed after him.” (Proverbs 20:6-7)

Lord we confess that often we want to draw attention to ourselves, rather than you. May we seek to reflect you daily. Amen

For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com

Recommended for you

Load comments