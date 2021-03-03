“I will make your name to be remembered in all generations; therefore the people shall praise you forever and ever.” (Psalm 45:17)
Lord, help us to be bold in sharing you, and what you have done for us, with our children and grandchildren, that all people will praise you forever. Amen
