“Let him seek peace and pursue it. For the eyes of the Lord are on the righteous, and his ears are open to their prayers; but the face of the Lord is against those who do evil.” (1 Peter 3:11-12)
Lord give us the strength in you to seek peace through our prayers so that we honor you at all times. Amen
