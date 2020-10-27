“Let him seek peace and pursue it. For the eyes of the Lord are on the righteous, and his ears are open to their prayers; but the face of the Lord is against those who do evil.” (1 Peter 3:11-12)

Lord give us the strength in you to seek peace through our prayers so that we honor you at all times. Amen

For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com

Load comments