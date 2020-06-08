Seeing then we have a great High Priest who has passed through the heavens, Jesus the Son of God, let us hold fast our confession. For we do not have a High Priest who cannot sympathize with our weaknesses, but was in all points tempted as we are, yet without sin.” (Heb 4:14-15)
Thank You, Lord, for showing us the way in You.
For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com
