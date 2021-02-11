“Let love be without hypocrisy. Abhor what is evil. Cling to what is good. Rejoicing in hope, patient in tribulation, continuing steadfastly in prayer.” (Romans 12:9,12)
Help us, Lord, to show love to one another with patience and seek you each day in prayer. Amen
