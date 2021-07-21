“How much better to get wisdom than gold! And to get understanding is to be chosen rather than silver. The highway of the upright is to depart from evil; he who keeps his way preserves his soul.” (Proverbs 16:16-17)
Lord, help us to seek your wisdom and turn away from things that do not honor you. Amen
