“The fear of the Lord is clean, enduring forever; the judgments of the Lord are true and righteous altogether. More to be desired are they than gold, yea, than much fine gold;” (Psalm 19:9-10a)

Lord, you have given us your word as a manual for living. Help us to desire your truth above all else. Amen

