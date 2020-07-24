Dear Dr. Rimm: I have a bright 13-year-old who is an eighth grade student in a public school. It became apparent in the sixth grade that despite consistently high reading scores that his writing lagged significantly behind. We went to the language arts teacher who was concerned by our worries. We continued to hear from his teacher that he ‘retells facts’ (early elementary skill), does not ‘infer’ or ‘read between the lines’, does not understand the purpose of writing as he should, or how to communicate a unique point of view and defend it. He is on the low side of average in language arts compared to grade level peers. We have asked the school to explain why this is happening and to offer evidence. We were hoping to find a path to improvement. Our son goes to high school next year. With the shift towards common core and the subsequent changes to college-related testing, which will further emphasize writing, we need to do something to help him. In your experience, where do you think we should start? Thank you in advance.
Your son’s struggle with writing is more common than you would believe. More boys than girls seem to avoid learning to write well. Amazingly, even very verbal boys are among those who don’t learn good writing skills. Language arts classes are large so that it’s difficult for teachers to help so many students with their writing skills.
Grading multiple choice type tests for so many students is more efficient than reviewing essays and creative writing. Good writing is absolutely required for college, but the large numbers are even more of a challenge in a public high school when teachers may have to review papers for 150 students each time.
Before your son enters high school, I would suggest that either you find a private tutor to review writing skills with him to give him significant guidance on how to communicate better in writing or you request an Individualized Educational Program based on his writing disability. An IEP will allow him special individual writing services in school and will prepare him better for high school and college. Not all highly capable children have even abilities, but most careers require some written work.
If your son has strong math and engineering skills, the factual type writing may be sufficient for a successful career, but most other careers will require something beyond that concrete level of expression. One suggestion that has helped other boys with this problem is having them speak their story into a recorder first before they write it. After they’ve talked their ideas out, they seem to become more confident in writing them.
Dr. Sylvia Rimm, child psychologist is founder of the Family Achievement Clinic in Ohio and southeast Wisconsin. Questions for this column can be sent to Family Achievement Clinic, P.O. Box 32, Watertown, WI 53094 or to Dr. Rimm’s email address: srimm@sylviarimm.com.
