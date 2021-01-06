“And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God and saying: “Glory to God in the highest, and on earth “peace, goodwill toward men!” (Luke 2:13-14).

Lord we thank you for your great gift to us! We remember you as we give gifts to others in your name. Amen

