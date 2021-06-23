“Bless the Lord, O my soul; and all that is within me, bless his holy name! (22) Bless the Lord, all his works, in all places of his dominion. Bless the Lord, O my soul!” (Psalm 103:1, 22)

You inhabit the praise of your people, Lord. May we never cease to give you thanks and praise! Amen

