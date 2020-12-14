“Come now, you who say, today or tomorrow we will go to such and such a city, spend a year there, buy and sell, and make a profit.

Instead you ought to say, ‘If the Lord wills, we shall live and do this or that.” (James 4:13, 15)

Lord, make you will our hearts desire each day! Amen

