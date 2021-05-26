“Only take heed to yourself, and diligently keep yourself, lest you forget the things your eyes have seen, and lest they depart from your heart all the days of your life. And teach them to your children and grandchildren” (Deuteronomy 4:9)

Lord, as Moses taught Israel, may we learn from your word and teach our families. Amen

For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com

