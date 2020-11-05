“All flesh is as grass, and all the glory of man as the flower of the grass. The grass withers, and its flower falls away, but the word of the Lord endures forever.” (1 Peter 24-25)
Lord, thank you for your gift of your word that has endured and lasts forever to strengthen us! Amen
For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com
