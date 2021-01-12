“O Lord, you have searched me and known me. You know my sitting down and my rising up; You understand my thought afar off. Such knowledge is too wonderful for me; Where can I go from your spirit? Or where can I flee from your presence?”(Psalm 139: 1-2,6a,7)
Lord, as we begin a new year, help us walk with you daily. Amen
For more devotions go to:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.