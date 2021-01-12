“O Lord, you have searched me and known me. You know my sitting down and my rising up; You understand my thought afar off. Such knowledge is too wonderful for me; Where can I go from your spirit? Or where can I flee from your presence?”(Psalm 139: 1-2,6a,7)

Lord, as we begin a new year, help us walk with you daily. Amen

