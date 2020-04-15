“I will sing a new song to You, O God; on a harp of ten strings I will sing praises to You. Happy are the people whose God is the Lord! (Psalm 144:9, 15b)
Lord, as we sing praises to You because You are worthy, You bring the greatest joy into our lives. Thank you! Amen
For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.