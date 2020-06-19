Dear Dr. Rimm: I’ve heard you talk about being positive role models for our children with references to our work. I understand that we should not tell children things like, “I had a bad day,” or “I don’t like my boss,” but if we never share our bad days, aren’t we shielding children from real life? When they grow up, will they not be able to cope with real life if their days are bad? Shouldn’t we share our bad days too, so that our children don’t have only a rosy, unrealistic picture of life?
Your children are watching and copying parent behaviors for sure, so I ask parents to be thoughtful about what they say and how they act around their children with reference to their work. If parents can be reasonably upbeat when they come home from work at least 80% of the time, they’re doing an excellent job and demonstrating a positive attitude. That leaves parents about 20% of the time to comment on their exhaustion or problems. In that way, children wouldn’t assume an unrealistic, perfect view of the work world.
We do want parents to be authentic and honest with their children to the extent that age and development allow. There may be time periods when jobs can become negative for a long time. Those times may represent only a small percentage of an adult’s life, but for children, it makes up a large percentage of their view of adults. If parents are typically grumpy when they come in the door, it’s likely that children will copy that model for use when they return from school, because it feels natural and like what’s expected. If adults are frustrated and unhappy in jobs they’re disappointed in, they can explain to children that they’re disappointed in their jobs, but at least they’re responsible in their work, which allows them to enjoy their family when they come home.
In some cases, parents can point out that if they had worked harder in school and continued with their education, they might have found more satisfying jobs. A good education doesn’t assure absolute happiness in the work place but provides more opportunities. Family dinner conversation that encourages family members to talk about the good things that happened that day, helps kids develop positive attitudes. I always enjoyed visiting our daughter’s family and hearing each adult and child comment on what he or she were thankful for during the preceding day. Counting blessings daily go a long way in helping children appreciate their families and their lives and can also prevent the child entitlement or negativity that no families appreciate.
Dr. Sylvia Rimm, child psychologist, is founder of the Family Achievement Clinic in Ohio and southeast Wisconsin. Questions for this column can be sent to Family Achievement Clinic, P.O. Box 32, Watertown, WI 5394 or to Dr. Rimm’s email address srimm@sylviarimm.com.
