“To you I will cry, O Lord, my rock: Do not be silent to me lest, if you are silent to me, I become like those who go down to the pit. Hear the voice of my supplications when I cry to you,” (Psalm 28:1-2a)
Thank you, Lord, that you hear our prayers and answer them in your timing. Amen
For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com
