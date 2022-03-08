“For the love of money is a root of all kinds of evil for which some have strayed from the faith in their greediness, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows.” (I Timothy 6:10)

Lord, thank you for your numerous blessings to us. Help us to not love money or riches more than we love You. Amen

For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com

Recommended for you

Load comments