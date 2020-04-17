Dear Dr. Rimm: My fourth grade son constantly asks intelligent, in-depth questions as he is doing his homework. How do I keep him on task without inhibiting his serious quest for deeper understanding? The problem is that he takes 2 to 3 hours to complete homework. I like both my son’s teachers immensely, but it seems his homeroom teacher sends a lot of busy-work home like repetitive, mindless things I don’t feel he needs. Talking to her didn’t seem to help.
Fourth grade students don’t usually spend 2 to 3 hours on homework. You might begin by asking some other parents in your son’s class how much time their children typically spend. I’m guessing it will be less time. There are some repetitive “drill” type assignments that most children have to complete in primary grades; learning math facts and spelling words aren’t necessarily the most exciting tasks.
They can be foundational skills that can build confidence, or they can be “overkill” if your son is already competent in these skills. Either way, children may claim they are “boring”. If your son isn’t already fast and competent at these skills, he needs practice, and you can describe them as valuable exercise for his brain, similar to football players doing boring pushups, which are important exercises for their bodies. Once you convince him of their value, you can use a timer and make a game out of the exercises, so he can learn to do them efficiently and well. Please don’t sit by his side while he works, or he will slow down to enjoy your attention by distracting you with his in-depth and interesting questions. Ask him to save his good questions until after he’s completed his work, and plan some fun activity for when his work is done. That could help to motivate him to finish more quickly.
There are several other possible issues. If you’ve described the homework to your son as “busywork”, and hopefully you haven’t, he may assume he has your permission to avoid doing the work. It is also possible that the work is far too easy for your son. You’ve indicated that you’ve talked to his teacher, and there hasn’t been any change. She may not agree that he doesn’t need the practice.
Requesting a school assessment of your son’s skills may get the evidence you require to convince the teacher that he already knows the material. Sometimes the school psychologist or a special teacher can do this assessment, or you may need to request an evaluation by a private psychologist. In the process of having your son evaluated, it’s possible that you will discover he requires more challenging work and could use a grade or subject skip, or it’s also possible that he is covering up an attention problem or learning disability and is having a serious struggle with his work. It’s important to uncover the underlying issue for your son, so this protracted homework doesn’t become a long-term habit, procrastination or the beginnings of underachievement syndrome.
Dr. Syvia Rimm, child psychologist, is founder of the Family Achievement Clinic in Ohio and southeast Wisconsin. Questions for this column can be sent to Family Achievement Clinic, P.O. Box 32, Watertown, WI 53094 or to Dr. Rimm’s email address: srimm@sylviarimm.com
