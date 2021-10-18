“You, O Lord, are a God full of compassion, gracious long-suffering, and abundant in mercy and truth. Oh, turn to me, and have mercy on me! Give strength to your servant” (Psalm 86:15-16)

Lord, just as David asked for your mercy, we look to you for daily grace and strength to endure. Amen

For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com

Recommended for you

Load comments