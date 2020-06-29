For we know Him who said, “Vengeance is mine, I will repay,” says the Lord. And again, “The Lord will judge His people.” It is a fearful thing to fall into the hands of the living God. (Hebrews 10:30, 31)
Lord, Your Word says not to exact revenge when harmed. Help us to show Your love to others at all times. Amen
