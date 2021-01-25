“The Lord sat enthroned at the flood and the Lord sits as king forever. The Lord will give strength to his people; the Lord will bless his people with peace.” (Psalm 29:10-11)
As you Lord ordained the flood in Genesis, we trust you in every situation and give you praise. You are sovereign over all! Amen
