Paul: But I make known to you, brethren, that the gospel which was preached by me is not according to man. For I neither received it from man, nor was I taught it, but it came through the revelation of Jesus Christ. (Galatians 1:11-12)
Thank you, Lord, that we have our Bible, the revelation of Jesus! Amen
