“But none of these things move me; nor do I count my life dear to myself, so that I may finish my race with joy, and the ministry, which I received from the Lord Jesus, to testify to the gospel of the grace of God.” (Acts 20:24)

The Apostle Paul understood his mission to testify to the Gospel of Grace. Help our lives to reflect the Lord’s Grace. Amen

