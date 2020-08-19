“And the Lord, he is the one who goes before you. He will be with you, he will not leave you nor forsake you; do not fear nor be dismayed.” (Deuteronomy 31:8)
These are such comforting words, Lord. Trusting in you is the best choice we can make in these difficult days. May we always turn to you. Amen
For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com
