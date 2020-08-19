“And the Lord, he is the one who goes before you. He will be with you, he will not leave you nor forsake you; do not fear nor be dismayed.” (Deuteronomy 31:8)

These are such comforting words, Lord. Trusting in you is the best choice we can make in these difficult days. May we always turn to you. Amen

