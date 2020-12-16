“The Lord is my rock and my fortress and my deliverer; the God of my strength, in whom I will trust; my shield and the horn of my salvation, my stronghold and my refuge.” (2 Samuel 22:2-3b)
Lord, we give thanks that you are the one we trust as our refuge and strength. May we not fear as we wait on your answers. Amen
For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com
