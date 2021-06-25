(Lord to Moses) “You shall keep my statutes and my judgments, which if a man does, he shall live by them: I am the Lord” (Leviticus 18:5)

Lord, as you promised blessing to the Israelites on condition of their obedience, the blessing is for us, too, when we honor you in our lives. Amen

For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com

Recommended for you

Load comments