(Lord to Moses) “You shall keep my statutes and my judgments, which if a man does, he shall live by them: I am the Lord” (Leviticus 18:5)
Lord, as you promised blessing to the Israelites on condition of their obedience, the blessing is for us, too, when we honor you in our lives. Amen
