“As for me, I will call upon God, and the Lord shall save me. Evening and morning and at noon I will pray, and cry aloud, and he shall hear my voice.” (Psalm 55:16-17)
Thank you, Lord, that you are available to me 24/7 and are only a prayer away to hear me. I am never alone! Amen
