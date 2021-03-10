“As for me, I will call upon God, and the Lord shall save me. Evening and morning and at noon I will pray, and cry aloud, and he shall hear my voice.” (Psalm 55:16-17)

Thank you, Lord, that you are available to me 24/7 and are only a prayer away to hear me. I am never alone! Amen

