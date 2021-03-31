“Teach me your way, O Lord; I will walk in your truth; Unite my heart to revere your name. I will praise you, O Lord my God, with all my heart, and I will glorify your name forevermore.” (Psalm 86:11-12)

Lord, you have given us a blueprint for living. Help me to learn and walk in your truth as I give you praise. Amen

For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com

