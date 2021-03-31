“Teach me your way, O Lord; I will walk in your truth; Unite my heart to revere your name. I will praise you, O Lord my God, with all my heart, and I will glorify your name forevermore.” (Psalm 86:11-12)
Lord, you have given us a blueprint for living. Help me to learn and walk in your truth as I give you praise. Amen
For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.