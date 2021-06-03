“And now, Lord, what do I wait for? My hope is in you! (40:1)I waited patiently for the Lord, and he inclined to me, and heard my cry!” (Psalm 39:7, 40:1)
Lord, as David cried out to you and confessed his hope in you, we also wait patiently knowing you hear and answer in your timing. Amen
