“And now, Lord, what do I wait for? My hope is in you! (40:1)I waited patiently for the Lord, and he inclined to me, and heard my cry!” (Psalm 39:7, 40:1)

Lord, as David cried out to you and confessed his hope in you, we also wait patiently knowing you hear and answer in your timing. Amen

