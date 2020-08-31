Jesus answered and said to them, “Those who are well have no need of a physician, but those who are sick. I have not come to call the righteous, but sinners, to repentance.” (Luke 5:31-32)

You are our great physician, Lord. We cannot be perfect, but you receive us just as we are when we repent. Thank you!

